Bird fossils ‘key’ to map of Cradle of Humankind landscape

A study has revealed the presence of a number of species, from rock-dwelling and forest birds to ducks and waders

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
14 October 2020 - 19:58

The Cradle of Humankind is like the global celebrity of palaeontology: from Homo naledi to Australopithecus sediba, our fascination with our ancestry (and controversies surrounding it) has taken us into caves far below the surface of the Earth.

The latest study, however, focuses on the delicate bones of birds and gives us rich clues about the landscape and lives that once formed part of the ecosystems there...

