Quake? No problem, our nuke ‘shock-absorbers’ can handle it: Eskom

It says Koeberg is built to withstand even major seismic events, despite worries over its ‘raft’ safety feature

Eskom says it is not worried about the “shock absorbers” at its Koeberg facility ahead of a possible “life extension” beyond 2024.



Recent seismic events felt in Cape Town sparked concerns about the ageing plant, which is due for decommissioning in 2024, 40 years after coming online. In particular there are questions about the shelf life of key plant components, such as an earthquake “raft” safety feature that allows the plant to absorb seismic shocks – the so-called shock absorbers...