News

Quake? No problem, our nuke ‘shock-absorbers’ can handle it: Eskom

It says Koeberg is built to withstand even major seismic events, despite worries over its ‘raft’ safety feature

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
12 October 2020 - 20:10

Eskom says it is not worried about the “shock absorbers” at its Koeberg facility ahead of a possible “life extension” beyond 2024.   

Recent seismic events felt in Cape Town sparked concerns about the ageing plant, which is due for decommissioning in 2024, 40 years after coming online. In particular there are questions about the shelf life of key plant components, such as an earthquake “raft” safety feature that allows the plant to absorb seismic shocks – the so-called shock absorbers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Into the Horner nest: all eyes on Senekal as racial tensions simmer News
  2. She ain’t Beaming now: top cop in dock over ‘blue lights’ tender News
  3. EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill News
  4. Phishers use taxman con to hook home insurance giant News
  5. Quake? No problem, our nuke ‘shock-absorbers’ can handle it: Eskom News

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...

Related articles

  1. André de Ruyter upbeat on Eskom Business
  2. Budget: Tito gets ANC’s backing Business
  3. Cabinet backs urgent structural reforms to get economy firing News
X