News

Haven’t they suffered enough? Another hurdle for Marikana victims’ families

Court proceedings are translated from English to Setswana and Afrikaans, but most families are Xhosa

25 October 2020 - 18:32

Last week, the Marikana trial in the North West High Court focused on the murder of Pumzile Sokhanyile, who was shot dead (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-10-23-marikana-trial-focus-on-police-probe-of-scene-where-mineworker-pumzile-sokhanyile-was-murdered/), allegedly by police, on August 13 2012, three days before the Marikana massacre.

For the first two days of proceedings, Sokhanyile’s daughter, Ziyanda, 28, sat with people in the gallery who had also lost husbands, uncles, fathers, brothers and sons in the bloodshed. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. For five years he’s trudged 16km for dirty water: how failed councils are ... News
  2. The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death News
  3. Haven’t they suffered enough? Another hurdle for Marikana victims’ families News
  4. ‘The cow and her calf ... their lips, ears and eyes were burnt off … I shot ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...

Related articles

  1. After eight long years, Marikana widows still hope for justice News
  2. CAMALITA NAICKER | A protest not yet understood Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Honour Marikana fallen by reviewing police methods that killed them Opinion & Analysis
X