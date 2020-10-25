Haven’t they suffered enough? Another hurdle for Marikana victims’ families

Court proceedings are translated from English to Setswana and Afrikaans, but most families are Xhosa

Last week, the Marikana trial in the North West High Court focused on the murder of Pumzile Sokhanyile, who was shot dead (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-10-23-marikana-trial-focus-on-police-probe-of-scene-where-mineworker-pumzile-sokhanyile-was-murdered/), allegedly by police, on August 13 2012, three days before the Marikana massacre.



For the first two days of proceedings, Sokhanyile’s daughter, Ziyanda, 28, sat with people in the gallery who had also lost husbands, uncles, fathers, brothers and sons in the bloodshed. ..