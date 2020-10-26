Take flight and nail down the scope of SA’s killer roof problem: expert

An aerial survey needs to be undertaken and people educated on the risks posed by asbestos roofs

If the government doesn’t have the money to replace asbestos roofs on SA’s low-cost houses, it should at least commit to an aerial survey to determine the scale of the problem and educate people about the dangers of damaged structures.



This is the view of architect and academic Dr Hannah le Roux, of Wits’ School of Architecture and Planning in Johannesburg, in the wake of the growing scandal in which the well-connected Blackhead Consulting allegedly siphoned off millions of rand in a tender to survey asbestos roofs in the Free State...