Free State asbestos contract — how R225m was carved up

The sole owner of a company employed by a subcontractor to audit and assess houses with asbestos roofs in the Free State in 2014 has testified that he was paid less than a third of what he billed for after completing the work.

Kgotso Abel Manyike, director of ORI Group, told the state capture commission on Friday how he reached an agreement with Mastertrade 232, a company that was subcontracted by the joint venture company awarded the lucrative R225m asbestos contract in 2014.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture comprising of Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading.

Manyike said he signed a contract with Mastertrade 232 on October 31 2014 in which ORI Group undertook to assess all the houses with asbestos roofs in the province.

Mastertrade had been subcontracted by the joint venture to do the work. Mastertrade charged R44m.

In turn, Mastertrade subcontracted ORI to do the actual work.