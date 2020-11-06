News

'The conduct of the teachers still hurts me today': Gran on pupil's drowning at school

Report makes explosive findings against Laerskool Bekker principal and four teachers

06 November 2020 - 13:58

The family of 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko, who was found dead in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesberg in January, are pleased that disciplinary action will be taken against the educators on duty that day.

On Friday morning, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the family, where he discussed the steps to be taken, following an investigative report by an independent law firm commissioned by the department into the death of the grade 7 pupil...

