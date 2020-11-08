SANDF has no budget for life-saving field hospitals
The 7 Medical Battalion Group has to borrow two field hospitals for deployed soldiers
08 November 2020 - 18:05
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) doesn’t have a budget to purchase three life-saving field hospitals for their soldiers deployed in foreign missions, a situation that has been described as “beyond irresponsible”.
This has led to the 7 Medical Battalion Group, a specialised airborne medical unit in the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), to borrow two mobile field hospitals from other army units. It needed these for SA’s Special Forces in Tanzania and in Hluhluwe National Park in KwaZulu-Natal, where a Special Forces exercise was under way...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.