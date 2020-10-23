Gauteng military base in the dark as electricity is cut due to non-payment

More than 150 families living at the Dunnottar military base in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, have been without electricity for more than 15 days, according to the defence force's trade union.

The electricity was cut off by the City of Ekurhuleni earlier this month due to non-payment by the department of public works and infrastructure, which is the custodian of the property.

A spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, Themba Gadebe, confirmed the SANDF owes the municipality more than R9m and said the department of defence was in talks with the municipality to resolve the matter.

According to Gadebe, when the electricity was cut off, the defence force owed the municipality more than R13m.

“The department has already made payment to the city of more than R4.6m which leaves an outstanding amount of [about] R9.1m,” Gadebe said.

Gadebe told TimesLIVE the department of defence devolved the responsibility to pay and manage their own municipal services from the department of public works in April this year.