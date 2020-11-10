Robots get the green light as they speed up Covid-19 tests at Groote Schuur
New automated system has doubled the rate of tests and helped reduce the risk of human error
10 November 2020 - 20:19
Staff shortages and disruptions in supply chains.
These were the challenges that led boffins at the University of Cape Town to come up with a new workflow that uses robots to speed up testing for Covid-19...
