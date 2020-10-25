'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations

Half an hour later the Facebook images were taken down. One of the posts had been tagged by a patron, who confirmed the videos and images he took were from the week before. He asked not to be named. Another patron, who went with friends last week, said everyone had worn masks until they entered the premises. She said there had been a previous event when the venue was “packed”, but she didn’t believe there was a risk [of getting Covid-19] because the space was so large.

Another woman said it was OK to take masks off inside because they went with groups of people they knew. “And you can’t drink with a mask on.” A part-owner of Altitude Beach, Ricardo da Costa, said the club followed regulations. “Altitude Beach is an open-air restaurant and is 3,200m², so in terms of space and social distancing we are not under pressure to find space, we have the space.

“I don’t think the regulations were actually done with a dry run or a trial to find out what makes sense from a human point of view. I’ll be honest with you, we are not policing people. Like if they stand up and greet someone else, I’m not going to tell my six bouncers to go up to them and tell them to put on a mask.”

He said the dance floor remained closed and the club had a face-recognition machine to take people’s temperatures. Ga-Rankuwa Shisanyama owner Trusty Lekhuleni said it adhered to safety regulations.