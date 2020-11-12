Principled, passionate and committed Kimi Makwetu ‘died with his boots on’

For the last seven years of his life, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu was SA’s hoarse-voiced moral compass.

After serving the country with a single-minded focus as head of the chapter 9 institution, in which he first served as deputy, 54-year-old Makwetu would have finished his term as auditor-general at the end of November.

In an interview with Business Day in October, he said he looked forward to being able to do things he did not have time for as head of the office, such as watching his son play cricket.

He said he was ready to step away from public service — though he would do the job again if he lived twice — but vowed he would remain a “useful citizen”.

“But I’m certainly still young. At my age it will be frowned upon if I said I’m retreating to the back. People like archbishop [emeritus] Desmond Tutu will cry foul as they have pushed on to these late years,” he said in October.

Makwetu’s death on Wednesday came as a shock to the South African public, as it was not generally known that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2018. He died in hospital, his office said.

The response to his death gives an indication of the influence he has had on the country, and the fact that he, unlike so many others, left the public service with his integrity intact and an institution that has gone from strength to strength under his leadership.