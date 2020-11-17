Court bounces bouncer in breach of privacy case against journos, police
A man whose criminal history was outlined in court, then published, has had all but his defamation case rejected
17 November 2020 - 19:27
Former Durban fireman and nightclub bouncer Hector Britts has lost his case against two journalists and the police minister, who he accused of breaching his privacy by disclosing his criminal history.
Charmel Payet and Jeff Wicks, who were writing for Durban’s Sunday Tribune newspaper, published a full list of Britts’s skirmishes with the law, including matters in which charges had subsequently been withdrawn against him, at a time when he had been arrested on a murder charge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.