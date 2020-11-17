Court bounces bouncer in breach of privacy case against journos, police

A man whose criminal history was outlined in court, then published, has had all but his defamation case rejected

Former Durban fireman and nightclub bouncer Hector Britts has lost his case against two journalists and the police minister, who he accused of breaching his privacy by disclosing his criminal history.



Charmel Payet and Jeff Wicks, who were writing for Durban’s Sunday Tribune newspaper, published a full list of Britts’s skirmishes with the law, including matters in which charges had subsequently been withdrawn against him, at a time when he had been arrested on a murder charge...