Pesticides are a real headache for children in farming areas, study finds

SA has Sub-Saharan Africa’s ‘highest application rates’, with more than 3,000 formulations registered for use

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
17 November 2020 - 19:26

Pesticides are giving children in agricultural areas headaches, a new study has warned.

After questioning and testing 1,001 youngsters between the ages of nine and 16, scientists from the Centre for Environment and Occupational Health Research at the University of Cape Town (UCT) also suggested there could be links between pesticide exposure and cognitive performance...

