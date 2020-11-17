Pesticides are a real headache for children in farming areas, study finds
SA has Sub-Saharan Africa’s ‘highest application rates’, with more than 3,000 formulations registered for use
17 November 2020 - 19:26
Pesticides are giving children in agricultural areas headaches, a new study has warned.
After questioning and testing 1,001 youngsters between the ages of nine and 16, scientists from the Centre for Environment and Occupational Health Research at the University of Cape Town (UCT) also suggested there could be links between pesticide exposure and cognitive performance...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.