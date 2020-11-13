A cyclone, a dancer, horses and a heist: delve into our award-winning reporters' work

Several TimesLIVE and Sunday Times journalists have been awarded for their work on topics including the Durban July, child rapists, and cyclone damage in Mozambique.

In the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga regionals of the 2020 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, the Sunday Times's photographer Sandile Ndlovu, political journalist Zimasa Matiwane and seasoned court journalist Tania Broughton were named winners, while Lwandile Bhengu was a Young Journalist nominee.

Ndlovu scooped the photography category for his front-page picture in the Sunday Times showing how this year's Vodacom Durban July was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event was held behind closed doors and virtually for the first time in its history.

He said: “When the eThekwini municipality announced that the Durban July would for the first time be held virtually, behind that fence of the Greyville racecourse, photographers were suddenly left outside — there was no entry allowed.

“It had almost been a tradition that pictures from the Durban July would make a big feature in the Sunday papers, and despite this year being an anomaly in every way possible, I was not going to break that tradition.”

He captured a lone security guard armed with a thermometer, walking past a picture of horses. It looked as if the security guard was taking their temperatures.

In the investigative section, Broughton won for her series of articles that appeared in the Sunday Times on how an Umlazi magistrate showed mercy to child rapists and let them off the hook.