How growing cannabis is helping to clean up the planet

Industrial hemp (a strain of cannabis sativa) is recognised as a billion-dollar crop. The plant's fibre and hurd (inner core of the stem) alone can be used for 30,000 different products.



Cannabis sativa’s reputation as an industry disruptor is often cited as a reason for its original prohibition. Its uses span low- and hi-tech industries, including construction, petrochemical plastics, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, alcohol and animal protein feed, among others...