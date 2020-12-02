‘Our St Anne’s family is committed to transformation,’ says KZN school
Elite school vows to carry on transforming after Nelson Mandela Foundation withdraws from its diversity project
02 December 2020 - 20:24
Top KwaZulu-Natal midlands school St Anne’s Diocesan College has accepted the withdrawal of the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) from a transformation process it co-designed.
The foundation became involved after a group of former pupils, in June, compiled a 6,000-word public document alleging institutionalised racism at the private school and talked about “harsh” experiences to which pupils of colour had been subjected over the years...
