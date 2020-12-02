News

‘Our St Anne’s family is committed to transformation,’ says KZN school

Elite school vows to carry on transforming after Nelson Mandela Foundation withdraws from its diversity project

02 December 2020 - 20:24

Top KwaZulu-Natal midlands school St Anne’s Diocesan College has accepted the withdrawal of the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) from a transformation process it co-designed.

The foundation became involved after a group of former pupils, in June, compiled a 6,000-word public document alleging institutionalised racism at the private school and talked about “harsh” experiences to which pupils of colour had been subjected over the years...

