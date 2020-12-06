‘Retract your decision on matric rewrites, DBE, or we’ll see you in court’

A lawyer has given the department until 9am on Monday to provide reasons for its decision, with Sadtu on board

A lawyer representing concerned matric pupils is threatening to go to court to force the department of basic education to reverse its decision to get grade 12s to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2.



This comes in the wake of teacher union Sadtu’s move to seek an urgent interdict on Monday to halt the rewrite...