News

Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts

The trade in bones and captive lion breeding pose a serious threat to SA’s tourism industry

Paul Ash Senior reporter
09 December 2020 - 19:40

Wild lions will come under increasing pressure in Southern Africa if the trade in lion bones is not stopped, say animal welfare activists and scientists. 

Speaking at an HSI-Africa/Blood Lions webinar this week, Dr Paul Funston, lion programme director at big cat conservation group Panthera, said the trade in lion bones, which are sold as traditional medicine in Asia, had grown from almost zero a decade ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  2. Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius News
  3. EXPLAINER | What do the three vaccine successes mean for SA? News
  4. ‘Sorry,’ says woman accused of murdering Zulu prince as she leaves bail hearing News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Through sheer heart and determination, Cape entrepreneur reaps what she sews News
  2. Environmentalists head back to court to save Vaal River from neglect News
  3. EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill News
X