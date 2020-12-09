Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts

The trade in bones and captive lion breeding pose a serious threat to SA’s tourism industry

Wild lions will come under increasing pressure in Southern Africa if the trade in lion bones is not stopped, say animal welfare activists and scientists.



Speaking at an HSI-Africa/Blood Lions webinar this week, Dr Paul Funston, lion programme director at big cat conservation group Panthera, said the trade in lion bones, which are sold as traditional medicine in Asia, had grown from almost zero a decade ago...