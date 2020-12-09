Sport

Blast from the past: Snell bowls fast to send Pakistan packing

Today in SA sports history: December 10

David Isaacson Sports reporter
09 December 2020 - 19:39

Today in SA sports history: December 10

1910 — Reggie Schwarz, a medium pacer also capable of bowling off-breaks, takes five wickets on the second day of SA’s first-ever cricket Test in Australia. He finished with 5/102 from 25 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the home side were bowled out for 528...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Snell bowls fast to send Pakistan packing Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | The hunt for success at Chiefs will take longer than fans expect Sport
  3. Bryan, ‘Beast’ and Bismarck make World Rugby 15’s team of the decade Sport
  4. Mental stress takes its toll as series is called off after Covid cases Sport
  5. Juve! 100 Years of an Italian football dynasty Sport

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Tsotsobe takes four wickets as Proteas trounce India Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Hash and AB pile on the runs to push Proteas to victory Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Botha bangs way to world title, then fails drug test Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kirsten doubles up with Test tons against India Sport
X