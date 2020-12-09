Blast from the past: Snell bowls fast to send Pakistan packing

Today in SA sports history: December 10

1910 — Reggie Schwarz, a medium pacer also capable of bowling off-breaks, takes five wickets on the second day of SA’s first-ever cricket Test in Australia. He finished with 5/102 from 25 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the home side were bowled out for 528...