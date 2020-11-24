Through sheer heart and determination, Cape entrepreneur reaps what she sews

I want to better our economy and create more jobs, says brave business woman Carmy Davis who took a leap of faith

It was Carmy Davis’s dream to one day revive her mother’s sewing business.



A former machinist for Triumph, Myrtle Davis had struck out on her own in 2006 with her own cut, make and trim (CMT) operation which employed struggling seamstresses from the Cape Flats...