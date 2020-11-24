Through sheer heart and determination, Cape entrepreneur reaps what she sews
I want to better our economy and create more jobs, says brave business woman Carmy Davis who took a leap of faith
24 November 2020 - 20:21
It was Carmy Davis’s dream to one day revive her mother’s sewing business.
A former machinist for Triumph, Myrtle Davis had struck out on her own in 2006 with her own cut, make and trim (CMT) operation which employed struggling seamstresses from the Cape Flats...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.