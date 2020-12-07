Matric exam rewrite: how we moved from investigations to arrests

The decision by the department of basic education to have matriculants rewrite their maths paper 2 and science paper 2 exams was met with threats of legal action by the SA Democratic Teacher's Union (Sadtu) at the weekend.

The department on Friday said the two papers leaked in November will be rewritten to restore the integrity of the examinations.

Maths paper 2 was written on November 16 and the science paper on November 23.

Here's a timeline of how we got here:

November 16: Education department hit by first leak

Three weeks into the matric final examinations, the basic education department confirmed a leak of the maths paper 2. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department had established the paper was leaked two hours before the exam.

He said initial investigations had revealed the paper had been accessible to pupils in Gauteng and Limpopo. Mhlanga confirmed the department would enlist law enforcement agencies to investigate the origin and extent of the leak.