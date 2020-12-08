'We are being collectively punished': matric pupils go to court over rewrites

Close to 400,000 matric pupils are being collectively punished by having to rewrite two leaked examination papers while only 195 pupils had access to one of the leaked papers.

Pupils were being collectively treated as culprits to cover the tracks of a leak aimed to benefit a chosen few.

These allegations were contained in an application filed at the high court in Pretoria on Monday by four matric candidates and lobby group AfriForum.

They are seeking an urgent court order setting aside basic education minister Angie Motshekga's announcement last week that the two leaked papers must be rewritten.

The court is also being asked to force the basic education department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the answer scripts of the four matric pupils and those who were not involved in the alleged irregularity regarding the leaked maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2.