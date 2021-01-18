Everything we know about 501.V2, the new Covid-19 variant identified in SA
SA has more cases and deaths than anything we saw on any day during the first wave, says Prof Abdool Karim
18 January 2021 - 21:41
On Boxing Day last year, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, one of SA’s top infectious disease experts, set off to watch a cricket match. He arrived early and opened up his computer to check his e-mail. There was a message that would confirm his deepest fears of the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 ripping through the country.
On Monday night, he and a team of leading scientists revealed in a webinar, hosted by the national ministry of health, what we know about the latest variant of the virus that causes Covid-19...
