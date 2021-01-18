Everything we know about 501.V2, the new Covid-19 variant identified in SA

SA has more cases and deaths than anything we saw on any day during the first wave, says Prof Abdool Karim

On Boxing Day last year, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, one of SA’s top infectious disease experts, set off to watch a cricket match. He arrived early and opened up his computer to check his e-mail. There was a message that would confirm his deepest fears of the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 ripping through the country.



On Monday night, he and a team of leading scientists revealed in a webinar, hosted by the national ministry of health, what we know about the latest variant of the virus that causes Covid-19...