Gauteng scrambles to get more beds for coming COvid-19 peak

An explosion of Covid-19 infection hotspots across Gauteng has caught the provincial government off-guard and left hospitals battling to cope.

Gravely ill patients are flooding medical facilities just as the Nasrec field hospital had downscaled from 1,000 to 500 beds. Now provincial authorities are rushing to ramp up its capacity as well as that of other hospitals ahead of the expected Covid-19 peak in February.

Nasrec is Gauteng's only field hospital.

Authorities are also trying to resolve labour disputes and address shoddy work that halted the addition of hundreds of beds in the AngloGold Ashanti mine hospital on the West Rand and Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging.

Some hospitals have been expanded, but a lack of staff means some beds remain empty, said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Modelling by Wits University's School of Physics shows how large parts of Gauteng are being engulfed by the second wave. The school's head, professor Bruce Mellado, said the modelling showed the impact of the second surge would be significantly higher than the first.

"There are 300 hotspots, with the numbers rising," he said.

"Tshwane is particularly concerning. It has a large number of hotspots, especially in Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Soshanguve.