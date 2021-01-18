EBRAHIM HARVEY | Why chief justice Mogoeng was out of line on Covid-19 vaccine

How dare he use Covid-19 to promote his warped ideas and speak on behalf of Christians? It is time for him to go

Health advocacy group, African Alliance, has recently lodged a formal complaint against chief justice, Moegeng Moegeng, over comments he made in December at the Tembisa hospital about vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. There can be little or no doubt that Moegeng was out of line in several key respects in what he quite forcefully said in a prayer service at the hospital, contrary to his attempts to play down and in fact rationalise those comments.



At a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is wreaking unprecedented havoc, death and destruction across the country and the world, it was the worst moment to recklessly and cynically question, and especially refute, the efficacy of vaccines, and do so on the eve of their entry into and use in SA...