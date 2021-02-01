Nearly half of SA may have had Covid, but vaccines are still vital

Even the most optimistic estimates of how many have been infected are not enough for herd immunity, say experts

Almost half of SA’s population may have had Covid-19, but this may not help the country achieve vital herd immunity, say experts.



Speaking at a recent webinar, Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan said as many as 20 million people – roughly 40% of SA’s population – might have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic began...