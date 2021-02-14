Where did Gauteng’s R4bn go? Not the schools and clinics it was meant for

Education department underspends by R1.3bn, resulting in more than 1,000 vacancies at schools not being filled

The Gauteng provincial government has failed to spend more than R4.165bn of its R132bn budget, including money that could have been used to appoint more than 1,200 teachers and build schools, clinics, libraries and hospitals.



The biggest culprits are the departments of education, health, social development, human settlements and roads and transport. The annual reports were presented to the legislature earlier this month...