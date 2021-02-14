Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Nauseating Ndlozi, it’s unlikely you’ll ever be half the man Mandela was

Hilariously, the kindergarten EFF scorns the great man, yet styles itself by stealing his ideas and copying his actions

14 February 2021 - 20:29

It’s time to stand up against the disgraceful and dishonest assault on the name and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

The former president, we were told by peacetime revolutionary Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in December, opining from the warmth of his taxpayer-funded house, “sold out” black people. The EFF MP was at it again last week, saying “the only thing we can point at is that (Mandela) became the first black president ... Other than that, there’s nothing to show for our freedom. Black people remain landless — 27 years after Mandela’s democracy.”..

