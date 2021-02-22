Doctor’s Covid-19 vaccine diary gives SA a shot of hope and humour
Since being vaccinated, the Pretoria-based woman is documenting her journey to dispel myths about jabs
22 February 2021 - 20:30
When Nivedita Kesaru received her Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, it was more than a defence against the virus, it was a shot of hope and relief.
The state doctor, who works in the oncology unit at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital, is now documenting her progress on social media almost daily after being inoculated...
