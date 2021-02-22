News

Doctor’s Covid-19 vaccine diary gives SA a shot of hope and humour

Since being vaccinated, the Pretoria-based woman is documenting her journey to dispel myths about jabs

22 February 2021 - 20:30

When Nivedita Kesaru received her Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, it was more than a defence against the virus, it was a shot of hope and relief.

The state doctor, who works in the oncology unit at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital, is now documenting her progress on social media almost daily after being inoculated...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes News
  2. Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’ News
  3. Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court News
  4. Doctor’s Covid-19 vaccine diary gives SA a shot of hope and humour News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. Oxford vaccine more effective with three-month gap between doses: study Health & Sex
  2. Some KZN health workers have declined Covid-19 vaccine: health MEC South Africa
  3. 'All hands are on deck': Moving heaven and earth for fast vaccine rollout News
  4. Nationwide vaccination plan: how much will it cost you? Business
  5. KZN health dept denies claims that private doctors have been blocked from ... South Africa
X