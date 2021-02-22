News

Health department to hire 6,000 vaccinators to fix ‘teething issues’ after chaos

Logistical plans for the rollout come as health workers’ fears at missing the jab leads to chaos at Pretoria inoculation site

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
22 February 2021 - 20:29

As government fights to quell rising panic among healthcare workers who fear they will miss out on receiving a Covid-19 vaccine jab, the state has gone into overdrive to recruit and train thousands of vaccinators.

On Sunday, Steve Biko Academic Hospital descended into chaos when hundreds of healthcare workers, who were unable to register on the state’s Covid-19 electronic vaccination data system, flooded the hospital that has become one of government’s dedicated vaccine sites...

