Politics

'Corrupt rats and mice' must be booted out of the ANC, says Tito Mboweni

09 February 2021 - 10:30
Finance minister Tito Mboweni wants 'corrupt rats and mice' booted out of the ANC. File photo.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni wants 'corrupt rats and mice' booted out of the ANC. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed that those found guilty of corruption should be booted out of the ANC.

This week, on Twitter, Mboweni said “rats and mice” who are found guilty of corruption should be booted out of the party with immediate effect, adding that the party cannot continue the way it has been.

Mboweni suggested it was better to have fewer "better” members than a lot of corrupt members.

“Those who loot and steal must be summarily booted out of the ANC. Rats and mice must be uprooted and thrown away. We cannot go on like this,” he said.

Mboweni's remarks come after the ANC resumed the disciplinary hearing of axed Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and embattled presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko this week.

Masuku was fired as health MEC while Diko took a leave of absence in July last year, pending an investigation into allegations that her husband “scored” a R125m PPE tender. She denied wrongdoing by herself or her husband.

This is not the first time Mboweni has lashed out against corruption-accused ANC members.

Last year, at the height of the PPE investigations, he said “unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively”.

Mboweni said it was time that leadership led without fear, favour, or prejudice.

“We should be working together to defeat the virus. Not see this as an opportunity to defraud the state and unwell people. We are watching you and there have to be consequences,” he said at the time.

A 'tender is not a blank cheque': Tito Mboweni warns 'game over'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken a swipe at individuals involved in irregular tender processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
6 months ago

His recent statement drew mixed reactions from many, including former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

READ MORE:

‘Pay back the money today, tea tomorrow’: Mboweni & Malema smoke peace pipe after Zuma shade

Finance minister Tito Mboweni criticised EFF Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma's tea date, saying it would not have happened in Kigali, ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC veterans call on all party members to co-operate with Zondo

The ANC's veterans league has called on all party members to co-operate fully with the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Politics
19 hours ago

‘I always follow the party line’: deputy minister stuns judge Raymond Zondo

If I perish, then so be it - but the ANC comes first and everything else follows. This, essentially, was the view expressed by deputy transport ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  2. Why didn’t you stop the rot, ANC? Zondo reads party the riot act Politics
  3. ‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa Politics

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X