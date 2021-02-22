News

Zuma should be put behind bars to ‘vindicate ConCourt’s authority and rule of law’

Zuma thinks he’s above the law and has violated the dignity of the judiciary, says state capture inquiry secretary

22 February 2021 - 18:31 By Franny Rabkin

The state capture commission has asked that former president Jacob Zuma be committed to two years in prison for contempt of court.

This was to “vindicate the court’s authority and the rule of law”, said the commission’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, in court papers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes News
  2. Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’ News
  3. Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court News
  4. Doctor’s Covid-19 vaccine diary gives SA a shot of hope and humour News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. SA laws are not 'biting' enough, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News
  3. ‘People swear at each other’ - Zuma takes aim at parliament Politics
  4. Who will judge the judges? Zuma says he can News
  5. Let the record reflect Jacob Zuma’s dismal court tally News
X