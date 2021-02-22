Zuma should be put behind bars to ‘vindicate ConCourt’s authority and rule of law’
Zuma thinks he’s above the law and has violated the dignity of the judiciary, says state capture inquiry secretary
22 February 2021 - 18:31
The state capture commission has asked that former president Jacob Zuma be committed to two years in prison for contempt of court.
This was to “vindicate the court’s authority and the rule of law”, said the commission’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, in court papers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.