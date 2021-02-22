Zuma should be put behind bars to ‘vindicate ConCourt’s authority and rule of law’

Zuma thinks he’s above the law and has violated the dignity of the judiciary, says state capture inquiry secretary

The state capture commission has asked that former president Jacob Zuma be committed to two years in prison for contempt of court.



This was to “vindicate the court’s authority and the rule of law”, said the commission’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, in court papers...