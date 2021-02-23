News

‘If Netcare 911 helicopter blade disintegrated, serious questions must be asked’

‘African Pilot’ editor says it’s most likely one of the four blades disintegrated. The question is why

23 February 2021 - 20:24 By Iavan Pijoos

The disintegration of a rotor blade could have caused a Netcare 911 helicopter to spin out of control, killing all occupants probably before they hit the ground.

This was the view of African Pilot magazine editor Athol Franz, commenting on  a preliminary report released on Tuesday by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) into the crash of the Bell 430 helicopter last month...

