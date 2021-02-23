‘If Netcare 911 helicopter blade disintegrated, serious questions must be asked’
‘African Pilot’ editor says it’s most likely one of the four blades disintegrated. The question is why
23 February 2021 - 20:24
The disintegration of a rotor blade could have caused a Netcare 911 helicopter to spin out of control, killing all occupants probably before they hit the ground.
This was the view of African Pilot magazine editor Athol Franz, commenting on a preliminary report released on Tuesday by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) into the crash of the Bell 430 helicopter last month...
