5 things you need to know about the Netcare 911 helicopter crash

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) is investigating the site where a Netcare 911 helicopter crashed last week.

The aircraft crashed near Bergville, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, claiming the lives of all on board.

Here is what you should know:

Five died in the line of duty

Two doctors, a nurse, a paramedic and the pilot were en route to a hospital in Hillcrest, west of Durban, to transfer a critically ill patient to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for specialised care.

Netcare identified the victims as anaesthetist Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Sia) Mahlangu and specialist cardiothoracic and transplant theatre nurse Mpho Xaba.

Also killed were Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911, and pilot Mark Stoxreiter, who worked for National Airways Corporation.