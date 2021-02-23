News

They were in the driving seat but now Uber may have to pay for alles

Class action looms against Uber to grant SA drivers sick leave, leave pay, UIF and paid overtime

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
23 February 2021 - 19:32

Had Uber drivers been employees of Uber SA, instead of independent contractors, they would have been able to benefit from Ters payments when Covid-19 shrivelled up their market.

Instead, they were left to fend for themselves entirely, says attorney Zanele Mbuyisa of human rights firm Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys...

