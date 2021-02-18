Debit cards: can a petrol attendant see your bank account balance?

“After I gave him the other card, I asked if he was able to see my balance on that card as well and he said he could.

“I found this disturbing and unsafe. I could be over-reaching but the idea that a customer’s bank balance is seen by the attendants left my mind running wild in terms of safety.”

The post sparked concern that attendants in cahoots with criminals could tip them off about possible targets, with the result that they could be followed home and made to withdraw money at gunpoint.

Asked to comment, Standard Bank’s Ross Linstrom said it was difficult to do so without knowing the full facts, both from the fuel station and Thobile.

“A Tyme cardholder can use their Tyme Bank card both as a bank card and as Pick n Pay Smart Shopper loyalty card,” he said. “It appears from the little information that we’ve been provided with, that the client used her Standard Bank card to pay for the transaction at the BP and her Tyme Bank card to earn Smart Shopper points.

“We can only assume therefore that the attendant was able to see the Smart Shopper points balance on the card machine and communicated the R180 balance to the client.”

It is possible for debit card holders to view their account balances when using card machines, he said, but only after the card machine has been passed to them and they have entered their card PIN.

“In the ordinary course of events, no bank balance should ever be visible on the card machine, apart from those two instances,” Linstrom said.