From teaching under a tree to leading one of Gauteng’s top township schools

Unity Secondary School head James Wandile Makhubu retires leaving a proud legacy of hard work and achievements

From teaching pupils under a tree to bowing out as the principal of one of the top township schools in Gauteng.



This is the story of James Wandile Makhubu, 62, the former principal and founder of Unity Secondary School in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, who says he retired a happy man in January, knowing he had fulfilled his mandate. ..