From inmates to top districts: Five things you need to know from 2020 matric results announcement

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has praised teachers and parents for played a big role in saving the 2020 academic year.

The minister said this on Monday as she released the 2020 matric results.

Motshekga said the department lost about a term as schooling was halted for months, because of the pandemic.

This contributed to a decline in this year's pass rate to 76.2% from 81.3% in 2019.