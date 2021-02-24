DA says the ‘real’ matric pass rate is 44.1%, not 76.2%

The DA has accused basic education minister Angie Motshekga of inflating the 2020 matric results, saying the “real” pass rate was 44.1% and not 76.2%.

According to DA shadow minister of basic education Baxolile Nodada, the party came up with this figure by comparing the number of pupils who enrolled in 2018 to the number who wrote and passed matric in 2020.

Nodada accused Motshekga of whitewashing the results to mask the severe systemic failures of her department, saying she cannot hope to get away with “subterfuge”.

“The serious concerns plaguing the basic education system will never be addressed if the department continues to try to bury the truth of their ineptitude,” said Nodada.

“This pass rate is disappointing and indicative of the chaotic nature of the 2020 academic year, coupled with the historic challenge of SA’s extraordinarily high dropout rate.”