Ex security minister Bongani Bongo cleared on Eskom inquiry bribery rap

Hlophe said DA MP John Steenhuisen gave an incorrect statement to the Hawks when he finally reported the matter to them in 2018. Steenhuisen had claimed that Bongo had “bribed” Vanara, insinuating that money was paid. Hlophe's view was that Steenhuisen could only have got the information about what had transpired from Vanara himself.

Bongo's supporters allege that a faction in the ANC had colluded with Steenhuisen, Vanara and the state's other witnesses to fight a campaign against Bongo. Overtures were made aligning Bongo's prosecution to that of Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma.

The press were given rare insight into the alleged conspiracy theory as aspects of it materialised in live action on the steps of the high court.

Gigaba proclaimed that it was perhaps not a coincidence that Vanara had rushed to Stellenbosch directly after the October 10 meeting to meet the state's other witnesses.

“It's quite clear that we are dealing with a conspiracy to destroy him. The decision was taken somewhere in Stellenbosch to charge him. Whether this was a pure coincidence or the people who took the decision had gone there to consult their political principals who live in Stellenbosch, is something we may never get to know, but the coincidence is too big for us to ignore,” he said.

The RET faction's members are proponents of a conspiracy theory that Stellenbosch is the physical home of “white monopoly capital” and the seat of opposition to aspects like land expropriation without compensation.

In fact, Vanara had travelled to Stellenbosch, where his senior managers were in a National Education, Health and Allied Worker's Union (Nehawu) conference, to report the matter to them.