Opinion

Ministers are holding up energy reforms, keeping SA in the dark

A trillion rands needs to be invested in new power in SA over the next decade in order to restore energy security. Opening up the electricity sector to massive flows of private investment in generation capacity is now our only option, but key enabling reforms still have to be enacted.



Regular power cuts in 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year are indicative not only of Eskom's poor performance, but also of the need for more power. We don't have a large enough reserve margin. And between now and 2030, according to SA's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity, 11,000MW of coal-fired plants will have to be decommissioned. It's too difficult and expensive to keep old kit going...