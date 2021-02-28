Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Ministers are holding up energy reforms, keeping SA in the dark

28 February 2021 - 00:49 By Anton Eberhard

A trillion rands needs to be invested in new power in SA over the next decade in order to restore energy security. Opening up the electricity sector to massive flows of private investment in generation capacity is now our only option, but key enabling reforms still have to be enacted.

Regular power cuts in 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year are indicative not only of Eskom's poor performance, but also of the need for more power. We don't have a large enough reserve margin. And between now and 2030, according to SA's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity, 11,000MW of coal-fired plants will have to be decommissioned. It's too difficult and expensive to keep old kit going...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | It's Mbalula vs Carl, Kebby in the 'battle of the whistle-blowers' Opinion & Analysis
  3. Bad heir days loom for Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The ANC has stolen more than our money, it has stolen our ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Zuma camp's strategy will put us on fast track to doom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...