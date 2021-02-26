'Matshela Koko was promoted because of me': Zola Tsotsi tells Zondo commission

The tussle between former Eskom executive Matshela Koko and former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi is far from over.

The two have been flinging allegations at each other at the state capture inquiry. Tsotsi fired the latest salvo on Friday.

Tsotsi was quizzed about Koko's evidence that he wanted to get rid of him in 2015 after Koko had suspended Malesela Sekhasimbe, who was close to Tsotsi.

The commission heard last year that Tsotsi had told board colleagues that Koko had been caught on camera engaged in an intimate escapade with an Eskom junior staffer.

Tsotsi said allegations that he wanted Koko's head were unfounded since he “had a lot to do” with his rise within the executive ranks at Eskom.

According to Tsotsi, he first attempted to get Koko promoted during the tenure of Brian Dames as CEO.

Tsotsi testified that Dames had rejected his suggestion because Koko was “not ready” for the position of group executive of technology and engineering (now commercial).