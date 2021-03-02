News

‘Inseparable even in death’: grief as best friends drown in ‘unfenced’ quarry

Authorities are looking into the tragic deaths of the boys, aged 5 and 7, in a quarry at a Tshwane informal settlement

02 March 2021 - 19:22

Maria Moore had hoped her grandson Tony “Bhobhoza” Tshwenu, 5, would be the one to take care of her and one day bury her.

Instead, she will now have to prepare his funeral after he and a friend, Siyabonga Nkonyana, 7, drowned on Saturday in a quarry at the Skierlik Mountain View informal settlement in Tshwane. The quarry is along the K54 road and forms part of the N4 highway extension project...

