Covid claims more victims. This time, ‘missing middle’ students
Those who don’t qualify for NSFAS but rely on sponsors are likely to struggle for financial aid as donors tighten belts
07 March 2021 - 19:18
SA universities are expecting a drop in funding from companies, donors and sponsors to “missing middle” students because of the economic impact of Covid-19.
“Missing middle” students refer to those who don’t qualify for a bursary from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) because their total household income is less than R600,000 a year...
