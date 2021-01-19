Mzansi reacts to NSFAS not reopening applications for 2021
Frustrated South Africans have expressed dismay with higher education minister Blade Nzimande after he announced that applications will not be reopened for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assistance for this year.
Nzimande, while addressing the media on Monday on the cabinet's decision to reopen schools, said there would be no extension for the applicants.
He said the fund received over 750,000 applications for this year, an increase of 185,000 from last year.
Nzimande said students had ample time to apply last year.
“We gave four months last year for those who want to apply to apply. We are now focusing on screening for purposes of allocating those who are successful. We cannot, unfortunately, be able to reopen,” he said.
Nzimande said NSFAS entered into a partnership with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to provide a further layer of eligibility-checking for successful applicants.
“This partnership with Sars is meant to accurately assess declared household income from Sars and compare with information that students are using to apply for NSFAS bursaries, as a further control to ensure that only deserving students are funded,” he said.
Last week, Nzimande ordered the University of SA (Unisa) to reduce its number of first-time students this year by 20,000 after an over-enrolment, saying NSFAS would not be able to meet the demand for payouts for first-time students.
“This over-enrolment will have a significant impact on the sustainability of NSFAS and the higher education sector as a whole,” he said.
On social media, many felt that not reopening applications for NSFAS was “unfair” and that the application period should be extended until the end of the month.
Others sided with Nzimande, saying applicants had enough time to apply for funding and that SA needs to get rid of “Bantu-time tendencies”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
I don't know why people are whining about NSFAS not reopening applications for 2021, Blade gave y'all 4 months to apply.— Mbuzi (@Katiso911) January 18, 2021
It's about time we get rid of our Bantu-Time tendencies
Kaloku nina naniGroove.a iWeekend neWeekend and now that NSFAS applications are not reopening niyakhala???😂😂😂🤦♂️— 𝙻𝚒𝚏𝚎 𝙰𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝟷𝟾 ✪ (@Life_After_18) January 18, 2021
#BladeNzimande and his department should seriously consider to reopen nsfas applications at least until the end of January 2021.— JuddeRo (@ManRichD) January 18, 2021
Not #BladeNzimande ignoring the fact that NSFAS has completely collapsed and as a result some of the students who applied for funding in 2021 still don't know if they are eligible for funding or not, meaning no money no registration<<<<<<<<<— 👑Katlego Melesi👑 (@Melesi_K) January 18, 2021
NSFAS
I pray for everyone who applied for NSFAS to be funded in 2021 in Jesus name Amen pic.twitter.com/HQ5HDuCeUs— OfficialRexBreezyNeilwe (@NeilweRex) January 16, 2021