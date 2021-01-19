Mzansi reacts to NSFAS not reopening applications for 2021

Frustrated South Africans have expressed dismay with higher education minister Blade Nzimande after he announced that applications will not be reopened for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assistance for this year.

Nzimande, while addressing the media on Monday on the cabinet's decision to reopen schools, said there would be no extension for the applicants.

He said the fund received over 750,000 applications for this year, an increase of 185,000 from last year.

Nzimande said students had ample time to apply last year.

“We gave four months last year for those who want to apply to apply. We are now focusing on screening for purposes of allocating those who are successful. We cannot, unfortunately, be able to reopen,” he said.