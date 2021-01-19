South Africa

Mzansi reacts to NSFAS not reopening applications for 2021

19 January 2021 - 11:30
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande announced that applications for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assistance for this year will not be reopening. File image.
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande announced that applications for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assistance for this year will not be reopening. File image.
Image: GCIS

Frustrated South Africans have expressed dismay with higher education minister Blade Nzimande after he announced that applications will not be reopened for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assistance for this year.

Nzimande, while addressing the media on Monday on the cabinet's decision to reopen schools, said there would be no extension for the applicants.

He said the fund received over 750,000 applications for this year, an increase of 185,000 from last year.

Nzimande said students had ample time to apply last year.

“We gave four months last year for those who want to apply to apply. We are now focusing on screening for purposes of allocating those who are successful. We cannot, unfortunately, be able to reopen,” he said.

Covid leaves trail of devastation at SA's TVET colleges

'If we identify that there is a rapid increase, in particularly institutions or campuses, of infections, we will close those institutions,' said ...
News
20 hours ago

Nzimande said NSFAS entered into a partnership with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to provide a further layer of eligibility-checking for successful applicants.

“This partnership with Sars is meant to accurately assess declared household income from Sars and compare with information that students are using to apply for NSFAS bursaries, as a further control to ensure that only deserving students are funded,” he said.

Last week, Nzimande ordered the University of SA (Unisa) to reduce its number of first-time students this year by 20,000 after an over-enrolment, saying NSFAS would not be able to meet the demand for payouts for first-time students.

“This over-enrolment will have a significant impact on the sustainability of NSFAS and the higher education sector as a whole,” he said.

On social media, many felt that not reopening applications for NSFAS was “unfair” and that the application period should be extended until the end of the month.

Others sided with Nzimande, saying applicants had enough time to apply for funding and that SA needs to get rid of “Bantu-time tendencies”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Row over student aid graft hots up

The administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Dr Randall Carolissen, and parliament's portfolio committee chair on higher ...
News
1 month ago

Slow start for 2021 NSFAS applications but more expected to come in late

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has received 648,000 applications for the 2021 academic year - but this is an underwhelming figure, higher ...
News
1 month ago

'Grow up!' - Lindiwe Zulu responds to criticism over Sassa water cannon incident

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has been slammed for taking pictures while social grant applicants were suffering.
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X