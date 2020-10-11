Five years after the student protests: what fell and what rose
Those who were at the forefront reflect on the movement that shifted the national conversation on inequality
11 October 2020 - 18:59
In mid-October 2015, students all over SA spilled on to the streets to fight for level playing fields in the tertiary education sector, a game-changer moment in the country’s history. But five years later, some of those who took part have become cynics, saying the transformation journey is still in its infancy.
The Fallist Movement, characterised by #RhodesMustFall, #OutsourcingMustFall, #SexualHarassmentMustFall and #FeesMustFall, set the stage for much deeper conversations around inequality in the country. ..
