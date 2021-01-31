News

Why was St Lucia’s mouth ripped open? asks livid green group

WESSA says the bulldozing of the World Heritage Site lake entrance interferes with natural restorative processes

31 January 2021 - 16:08 By Tony Carnie

Plans to ensure the long-term future of SA’s largest estuarine lake have been cast into turmoil after a controversial decision to break open a sand barrier separating Lake St Lucia and the ocean.

Now the country’s oldest environmental watchdog group has asked the national environment ministry to explain why the mouth of the World Heritage Site lake was ripped open with heavy earth-moving equipment earlier this month  – and also demanded assurances that no further “illegal” tampering with the lake’s natural processes would be allowed...

