News

Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant?

The council approved R202m for the project, but there is no system in place for commuters to rate driver behaviour

16 March 2021 - 20:12

Has the eThekwini Municipality taken ratepayers for a ride with its multimillion-rand taxi incentive project?

That’s the question councillors and commuters are asking about Durban’s voluntary programme that was touted to improve the city’s taxi industry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The only stink we want in our ’hood is that of wealth News
  2. Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant? News
  3. EXPLAINER | Seven reasons why Eskom is in so much trouble News
  4. ST DAILY - Boredom leads to bright spark: SA coffee firelighters ignite ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. Taxi industry cruising towards reform, Fikile Mbalula tells lekgotla South Africa
  3. Drivers hope for a better life but National Taxi Alliance skips summit South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa hopes a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry will emerge from ... Politics
  5. Taxi industry now wants extra relief for cross-border and long-distance ... South Africa
X