Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant?
The council approved R202m for the project, but there is no system in place for commuters to rate driver behaviour
16 March 2021 - 20:12
Has the eThekwini Municipality taken ratepayers for a ride with its multimillion-rand taxi incentive project?
That’s the question councillors and commuters are asking about Durban’s voluntary programme that was touted to improve the city’s taxi industry...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.