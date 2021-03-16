Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant?

The council approved R202m for the project, but there is no system in place for commuters to rate driver behaviour

Has the eThekwini Municipality taken ratepayers for a ride with its multimillion-rand taxi incentive project?



That’s the question councillors and commuters are asking about Durban’s voluntary programme that was touted to improve the city’s taxi industry...