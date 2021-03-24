‘Our enemy is fellow black people’: Durban xenophobic attack victims

Immigrant hawkers tell of their terrible ordeals, as church leaders prepare to hold a protest in solidarity with victims

When Abdul Diop, 43, came to SA more than two decades ago he hoped for a better future in a newly transformed country that was steeped in a history of oppression and violence – one he had learnt a great deal about while at school in Senegal.



But Diop says his vision for a better life in SA was a pipe dream, as he soon learned he was now an enemy of the people he once considered to be icons...