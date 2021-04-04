Faith and vaccine saw this Cape nurse through Covid-19 hell

As a devout Christian, Ester le Grange used to recite the verse from Psalm 23 that says, "even if I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil".

That valley is exactly where the nursing manager found herself when she contracted Covid-19 after watching numerous patients succumb to the virus. Looking back in disbelief this week at the year since last Easter, when the pandemic's first wave had barely got under way, she said her faith in God had been key to her survival.

"Going to work literally became more like walking through the valley of the shadow of death as more people died daily," said the 61-year-old, who works at Mitchells Plain Hospital in Cape Town.

Then she was diagnosed with Covid-19.